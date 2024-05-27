Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives $68.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.86.

A number of research firms have commented on PB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PB stock opened at $62.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.11. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $68.88.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $420.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

