PSQ (PSQH) & The Competition Critical Contrast

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare PSQ to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PSQ and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $5.69 million -$53.33 million -0.15 PSQ Competitors $1.15 billion $226.72 million -2.46

PSQ’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PSQ. PSQ is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

17.3% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PSQ and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -674.94% -762.28% -62.43% PSQ Competitors -66.42% -107.16% -16.79%

Risk and Volatility

PSQ has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ’s rivals have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PSQ and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 PSQ Competitors 266 561 665 22 2.29

PSQ currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 104.92%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 92.53%. Given PSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PSQ is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

PSQ rivals beat PSQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

