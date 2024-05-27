Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (PSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2214 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Purpose High Interest Savings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PSA traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 50.21. The company had a trading volume of 197,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,420. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 50.11. Purpose High Interest Savings Fund has a 1-year low of 50.00 and a 1-year high of 50.24.

