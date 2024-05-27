Qtum 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $47.38 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $399.95 million and $47.38 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $3.80 or 0.00005442 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.39 or 0.05603004 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00054864 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011195 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00015997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017627 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00012394 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,167,762 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

