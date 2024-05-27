Quantitative Strategies Inc. Acquires 1,209 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Quantitative Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $51.10. 926,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.85. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2559 per share. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.