Quantitative Strategies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Quantitative Strategies Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,797 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,070,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,676,000 after acquiring an additional 440,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,072,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,010. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.45 and its 200 day moving average is $97.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.