Quantitative Strategies Inc. Has $6.72 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Quantitative Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF accounts for 4.1% of Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Quantitative Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNCL traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $58.62. The stock had a trading volume of 48,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,758. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $59.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.06.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.