R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,480 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 84,210 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 553.9% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $75,311,000 after buying an additional 6,035,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at $42,539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,826,545 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,940,792 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $270,368,000 after purchasing an additional 947,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth $8,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.88 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCM. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,959.18. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,579.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

