Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Capstone Copper (CS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Capstone Copper (TSE: CS) in the last few weeks:

5/13/2024 – Capstone Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – Capstone Copper had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.50 to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – Capstone Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – Capstone Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Capstone Copper had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Capstone Copper was given a new C$13.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Capstone Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$11.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Capstone Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$9.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Capstone Copper had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$10.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Capstone Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.50 to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

Shares of Capstone Copper stock traded up C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 245,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,157. Capstone Copper Corp. has a 1 year low of C$4.40 and a 1 year high of C$11.51. The company has a market cap of C$7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.45.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of C$458.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$461.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.3624779 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Capstone Copper

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$680,228.12. In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$680,228.12. Also, Director Gordon James Bell bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,140.00. Insiders own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

