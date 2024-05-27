Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Capstone Copper (CS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Capstone Copper (TSE: CS) in the last few weeks:
- 5/13/2024 – Capstone Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2024 – Capstone Copper had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.50 to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2024 – Capstone Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2024 – Capstone Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – Capstone Copper had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – Capstone Copper was given a new C$13.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – Capstone Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$11.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2024 – Capstone Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$9.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2024 – Capstone Copper had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$10.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2024 – Capstone Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.50 to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Capstone Copper Price Performance
Shares of Capstone Copper stock traded up C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 245,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,157. Capstone Copper Corp. has a 1 year low of C$4.40 and a 1 year high of C$11.51. The company has a market cap of C$7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.45.
Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of C$458.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$461.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.3624779 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Capstone Copper
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capstone Copper
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.