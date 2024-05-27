Request (REQ) Trading Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $144.50 million and $2.63 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.14283178 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $2,656,072.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

