Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 4.9%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.44. 25,691,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 42,256,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.91.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 108.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 84,409 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 43,882 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 151.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 192,138 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 115,741 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $6,887,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $4,433,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $1,481,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.