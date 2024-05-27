Robert W. Baird Raises BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $95.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 5.9 %

BJ opened at $88.14 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $88.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,394,087 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

