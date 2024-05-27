Schubert & Co Decreases Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Schubert & Co decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Schubert & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Team Hewins LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,758,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,413,000 after acquiring an additional 39,141 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 35,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.62. 302,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,035. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $38.13.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

