Schubert & Co Sells 445 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Schubert & Co lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Schubert & Co owned 0.05% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,412,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 550,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.63. The company had a trading volume of 50,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,290. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $621.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

