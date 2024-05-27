Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.73. The stock had a trading volume of 937,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,835. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $63.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.41. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

