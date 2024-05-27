S&CO Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 292,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,518,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after acquiring an additional 352,488 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,258,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,586,000 after acquiring an additional 229,400 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 3,405,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $573,533.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,629 shares of company stock worth $2,046,783 in the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of LBTYA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,928. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.