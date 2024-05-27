S&CO Inc. Buys New Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Baxter International by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 797,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 419,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Stock Down 0.3 %

BAX stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $33.90. 4,982,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,872,198. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.07.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baxter International from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Get Our Latest Report on Baxter International

About Baxter International

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.