S&CO Inc. Buys New Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,372,000 after acquiring an additional 142,564 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Itron by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Itron by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 153,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ITRI traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.54. 329,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,406. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.73 and its 200-day moving average is $82.63.

Insider Transactions at Itron

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,237.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $45,692.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,185.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,258. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

