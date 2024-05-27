S&CO Inc. Grows Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE:EL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.06. 2,203,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,598. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $204.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.