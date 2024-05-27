S&CO Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

S&CO Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.26. 12,299,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,725,057. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

