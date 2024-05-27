S&CO Inc. Purchases Shares of 120,000 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William F. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,083.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 1.8 %

ELAN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,042,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

