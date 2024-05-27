S&CO Inc. Reduces Holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

S&CO Inc. lowered its position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Liberty Live Group worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $47,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,682,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,570,489.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,682,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,570,489.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,457,501 shares of company stock worth $179,148,132 and sold 229,103 shares worth $15,940,449.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVK traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.39. The company had a trading volume of 296,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,321. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.00. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $44.16.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

