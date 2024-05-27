S&CO Inc. Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

S&CO Inc. cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.1% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 6,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $82.29. 8,732,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,186,194. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

