S&CO Inc. Sells 1,181 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

S&CO Inc. reduced its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 3.9% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $50,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $20,239,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,649 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD remained flat at $269.62 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.53. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $278.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.