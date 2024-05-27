S&CO Inc. Sells 2,852 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

S&CO Inc. trimmed its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.85. 1,433,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.61.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,459,510.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

