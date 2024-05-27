S&CO Inc. Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.09.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,730,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,283. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

