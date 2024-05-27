Sculati Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.3% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2,493.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 53,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 51,485 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,059,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 7.6% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,477,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,141,598. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.10.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

