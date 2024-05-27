Sculati Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,066 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XSMO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:XSMO traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $61.41. 42,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,499. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.55. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $44.16 and a 12 month high of $61.64. The firm has a market cap of $431.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

