Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Unum Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE UNM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.67. 478,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,759. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $54.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.32.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,500 shares of company stock worth $4,425,095 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on UNM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unum Group

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.