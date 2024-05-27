Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $4.34 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,048,000 after purchasing an additional 680,703 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,801,000 after buying an additional 445,094 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,353,000 after buying an additional 286,280 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,418,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,882,000 after buying an additional 73,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,797,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.62. 233,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,281. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.33. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.