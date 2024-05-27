Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $4.34 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,048,000 after purchasing an additional 680,703 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,801,000 after buying an additional 445,094 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,353,000 after buying an additional 286,280 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,418,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,882,000 after buying an additional 73,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,797,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.62. 233,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,281. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.33. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.