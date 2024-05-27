Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $8.94 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 4.2% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 231,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,474,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.08. The stock had a trading volume of 141,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,151. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.34. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $244.75.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

