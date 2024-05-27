Sculati Wealth Management LLC Purchases 103 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.5% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,416,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 236,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $461.18. 1,932,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,253. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $471.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $425.16 and its 200 day moving average is $391.14. The firm has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Edward Jones started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

