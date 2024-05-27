Sculati Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,215 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,351,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $2,340,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,674,652,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,179.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $29,195,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 653,067,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,132,597,369.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,219,033 shares of company stock valued at $518,077,328 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.38. 11,795,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,698,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.86. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.01.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

