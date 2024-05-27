Seele-N One Day Trading Volume Hits $180.78 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Seele-N has a market cap of $489,202.45 and $180.78 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009192 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011403 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001379 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,620.65 or 1.00019859 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011598 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00113739 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00003687 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000054 BTC.
Seele-N Token Profile
Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
