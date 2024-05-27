Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 140,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 79,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sego Resources Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.07 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Sego Resources Company Profile

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

