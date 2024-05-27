Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Position Increased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,495,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,356 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 4.05% of Shockwave Medical worth $284,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 33.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,805,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,529,000 after acquiring an additional 453,048 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $68,759,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $53,766,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 66.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 386,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,917,000 after buying an additional 154,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 18,122.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 141,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,981,000 after acquiring an additional 140,809 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of SWAV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $334.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 13.81 and a quick ratio of 12.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.65. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $334.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.07, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.69 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWAV. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $263.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.65, for a total value of $507,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.65, for a total transaction of $507,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,296 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

