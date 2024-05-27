Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd reduced its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,858,624 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,822,947 shares during the period. Shopify comprises 2.2% of JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd owned about 0.38% of Shopify worth $380,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Shopify by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Shopify by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Shopify from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.97. 8,537,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,421,573. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

