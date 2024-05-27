Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SKY. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of SKY stock opened at $71.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.54. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $86.71.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $536.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.90 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

