Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Up 1%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $159.00 and last traded at $156.16. Approximately 6,026,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 6,169,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.64.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.46.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,627,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

