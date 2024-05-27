SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading 1.4% Higher

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.06. Approximately 14,892,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 48,131,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOUN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, May 13th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoundHound AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 2.87.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $192,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $40,625.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 982,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $192,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,925. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,471 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,238 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at about $6,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 44,028 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 563.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 409,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

