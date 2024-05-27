S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 4.1% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in S&P Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $438.24. 661,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,472. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $424.77 and a 200-day moving average of $427.73. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $461.16. The stock has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

