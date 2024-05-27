SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 1.1% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. S&CO Inc. owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $14,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

XBI traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $88.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,722,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,247,845. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.66 and a 200-day moving average of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.