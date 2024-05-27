Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires New Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 103,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 22.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 30.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,267 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 56.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,471 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 51.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,046 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AUR traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $2.46. 7,773,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,232,853. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.85.

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 45,600 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $144,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 389,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,433.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,975,849 shares of company stock worth $5,382,846. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AUR. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

