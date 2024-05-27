Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $246.60. 339,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,749. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.40. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

