Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Buys 8,432 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 1.1% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $22,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 51,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 277,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.26. 12,299,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,725,057. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

