Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.15% of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 87,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 26,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NEAR traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $50.20. 266,288 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $50.30. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1987 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

