Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.56. 2,336,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,906,234. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.