Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $131.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $131,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,102,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,069,000 after purchasing an additional 103,652 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,883,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.78 on Monday, hitting $346.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,948. The stock has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $252.61 and a 52-week high of $348.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

