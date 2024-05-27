Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $32.61 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 648,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.6% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $32,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Intel by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.72. The stock had a trading volume of 42,434,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,052,180. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.58. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $130.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

