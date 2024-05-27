Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,448,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,138,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,808,056,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,913,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,845,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.58.
Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.00. 8,203,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,383,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.92. The firm has a market cap of $267.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,389 shares of company stock valued at $12,322,179 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
